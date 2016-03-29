FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi c.bank net foreign assets fall 1.7 pct m/m in Feb
March 29, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Saudi c.bank net foreign assets fall 1.7 pct m/m in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Net foreign assets at Saudi Arabia’s central bank dropped 1.7 percent from the previous month to 2.19 trillion riyals ($584 billion) in February, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Assets fell 17.3 percent from a year earlier to their lowest level since May 2012. They reached a record high of $737 billion in August 2014 before starting to shrink.

The central bank, which acts as Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has been drawing down its assets to cover a huge state budget deficit caused by low oil prices. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

