Saudi c.bank foreign assets fall 1 pct m/m in October
November 26, 2015

Saudi c.bank foreign assets fall 1 pct m/m in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Net foreign assets at Saudi Arabia’s central bank fell 1.0 percent in October from the previous month to 2.401 trillion riyals ($640 billion), their lowest level since late 2012, official data showed on Thursday.

The central bank, which serves as Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has been liquidating assets to cover a huge state budget deficit caused by low oil prices, which have slashed the earnings of the world’s top oil exporter.

The assets shrank 12.8 percent from a year earlier in October. They reached a record high of $737 billion in August last year before starting to dwindle. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)

