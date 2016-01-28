Saudi central bank net foreign assets drop 3.1 pct m/m in December

DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Net foreign assets at Saudi Arabia’s central bank fell 3.1 percent in December from the previous month to 2.283 trillion riyals ($609 billion), the central bank said on Thursday.

Assets dropped 15.9 percent from a year earlier to their lowest level since August 2012. They reached a record high of $737 billion in August 2014 before starting to shrink.

The central bank, which acts as Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has been drawing down its assets to cover a huge state budget deficit caused by low oil prices. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)