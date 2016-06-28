FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi c.bank foreign assets edge up in May on loan proceeds
June 28, 2016

Saudi c.bank foreign assets edge up in May on loan proceeds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Foreign assets at Saudi Arabia’s central bank rose by $665 million in May to 2.148 trillion riyals ($572.9 billion), their first month-on-month rise since January 2015, official data showed on Tuesday.

The assets have been falling because Riyadh has been liquidating them to cover a big state budget deficit caused by low oil prices.

But the government, seeking to slow the decline by financing part of its deficit through borrowing from abroad, obtained a $10 billion syndicated loan from international banks in May. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

