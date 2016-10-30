Saudi central bank foreign assets shrink $7.4 bln in September

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Net foreign assets at Saudi Arabia's central bank fell by $7.4 billion to $546.7 billion in September from the previous month, as the government drew down reserves to cover a budget deficit caused by low oil prices, official data showed on Sunday.

Assets shrank by 15.5 percent from a year earlier to their lowest level since January 2012. They reached a record high of $737 billion in August 2014 before starting to fall. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)