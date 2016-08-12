Saudi central bank reiterates committment to riyal's dollar peg

DOHA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey reiterated on Friday that the kingdom was committed to keeping the riyal pegged to the U.S. dollar and that it had "sufficient tools" to support its fixed exchange rate policy.

"The governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency said the organisation reiterates its ongoing commitment to the riyal's exchange rate policy, currently at 3.75 against the U.S. dollar," the central bank said in a statement on its website.

"Speculation that occurs from time to time about the riyal in the forwards market is inaccurate. The organisation has stressed on various occasions its continued commitment to the current riyal policy and has sufficient tools to support the exchange rate of the riyal.

"The fixed exchange rate policy has been followed for more than three decades and is an important policy supporting the kingdom's economy."