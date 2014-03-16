FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi 2014 economic growth of 4.4 pct achievable - cbank gov
#Market News
March 16, 2014

Saudi 2014 economic growth of 4.4 pct achievable - cbank gov

RIYADH, March 16 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s forecast for Saudi Arabia’s economic growth of 4.4 percent this year is reasonable and achievable, the country’s central bank governor Fahad al-Mubarak said on Sunday.

“We see that the private sector will be the main growth driver this year. Government investments continue to be the main driver for private sector growth, so I am optimistic,” Mubarak told a news conference.

“I do not see high risks in specific areas,” he added.

The OPEC member’s economic growth slowed to 3.8 percent in 2013 from 5.8 percent in the previous year.

