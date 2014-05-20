FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi central bank sees gradual easing of inflation continuing in second quarter
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi central bank sees gradual easing of inflation continuing in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s central bank expects the annual inflation rate to continue easing gradually in the second quarter of this year, it said in a report on Tuesday.

“Because of the constant decline in inflation rates in most of the major groups, notably the group of food and beverages, the kingdom’s inflation rates are expected to continue their gradual decline during the second quarter of 2014,” it said in its quarterly inflation report.

Consumer price growth in the world’s top oil exporter has been easing gradually since hitting a peak of 4.0 percent in April 2013. It edged up marginally to 2.7 percent in April this year from 2.6 percent in the previous month.

Analysts polled by Reuters in April expected average inflation in the OPEC member to remain steady at 3.5 percent in 2014 and 2015. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Jeremy Guant)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.