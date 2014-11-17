FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi c.bank says expects relatively stable inflation rates in Q4
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi c.bank says expects relatively stable inflation rates in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s central bank expects inflation to be relatively stable in the fourth quarter of this year due to the strengthening dollar and easing food price pressures, a report showed on Monday.

“The inflation rates in the kingdom are expected to be relatively stable during the fourth quarter of 2014 in line with the increase in the value of the U.S. dollar and the decline in inflationary pressures on the major groups affecting the general index, particularly the group of food and beverages,” it said in its quarterly inflation report.

Inflation in the OPEC member, which pegs its riyal currency to the dollar, eased to an annual 2.6 percent in October from 2.8 percent in the previous month.

Analysts polled by Reuters in September expected average inflation to slow to 3.0 percent in 2014 from 3.5 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.