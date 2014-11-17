Saudi c.bank says expects relatively stable inflation rates in Q4

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s central bank expects inflation to be relatively stable in the fourth quarter of this year due to the strengthening dollar and easing food price pressures, a report showed on Monday.

“The inflation rates in the kingdom are expected to be relatively stable during the fourth quarter of 2014 in line with the increase in the value of the U.S. dollar and the decline in inflationary pressures on the major groups affecting the general index, particularly the group of food and beverages,” it said in its quarterly inflation report.

Inflation in the OPEC member, which pegs its riyal currency to the dollar, eased to an annual 2.6 percent in October from 2.8 percent in the previous month.

Analysts polled by Reuters in September expected average inflation to slow to 3.0 percent in 2014 from 3.5 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by David French)