a year ago
September 1, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco, ChemChina in MOU for chemicals, crude study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China National Chemicals Corp (ChemChina):

* China's state-owned chemicals firm signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Saudi Aramco to co-operate in the chemicals sectors and study the possibility of refining Saudi oil

* Companies will study the feasibility for ChemChina refineries to process Saudi crude oil

* Companies will study possible swaps of refined fuel

* MOU also paves way for cooperation over organic silicon and solar photovoltaic, special chemicals and automotive rubber

* MOU also covers animal nutrition additives, aviation fibre and industrial plastics (Reporting by Chen Aizhu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
