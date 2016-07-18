FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Binladin seeks loan extension after Grand Mosque payment delay
July 18, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Saudi Binladin seeks loan extension after Grand Mosque payment delay

Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Binladin Group has asked for an extension on a 817 million riyal ($217.8 million) Islamic loan that matured last week and which was being used to fund construction work on the kingdom's Grand Mosque site, according to sources aware of the matter.

The request to delay the payment, originally due on July 15, was because the Saudi government had yet to reimburse the construction firm for works carried out on Islam's holiest location, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to the subject's sensitivity.

The company has been hit by government spending cuts and by its suspension from receiving new state contracts since September last year, when a crane accident killed 107 people at Mecca's Grand Mosque.

Binladin declined to comment. Dubai Islamic Bank, which originally helped arrange the Islamic loan, declined to comment. A spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Finance couldn't be reached for comment.

$1 = 3.7504 riyals Additional Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by David French and Louise Heavens

