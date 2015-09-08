New Saudi construction body aims to reduce red tape

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has approved establishment of a special body intended to speed up construction projects in the kingdom stalled by bureaucracy and lack of coordination.

The government has delegated its trade minister to create the first board of the Saudi Association for Contractors, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported. It did not give any details in a brief announcement made during a weekly cabinet meeting on Monday evening.

Asharq al-Awsat newspaper said on Tuesday board members would be named within 60 days and the Association would constitute the official umbrella of the contractors sector in the kingdom. The board would be made up of businessmen, engineers and a representative from the trade ministry, the paper said.

The association is expected to handle matters related to contractors’ business, from issuing permits, visas, competition for projects and execution, the paper said.

Issues such as land allocation and regulations on employing foreign workers have stalled implementation of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious housing programme for years. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; editing by Ralph Boulton)