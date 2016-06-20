FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Board of Saudi contractor Mojil quits after three sentenced
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Board of Saudi contractor Mojil quits after three sentenced

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - An effort to restructure debt-burdened Saudi builder Mohammad Al Mojil Group (MMG) was thrown into doubt on Monday when the firm said its board had resigned after three people involved with the company were sentenced to jail.

Last week, Saudi Arabia's stock market regulator fined MMG 1.6 billion riyals ($427 million) and sentenced three people, including founder Mohammad Al-Mojil, to jail on charges of manipulation and fraud relating to the firm's initial public offer of shares.

In a statement on Monday, MMG said the decision by the Committee for the Resolution of Securities Disputes was based on "fundamentally flawed" evidence and had severely hurt the board's ability to run the company.

"The decision to resign is, in part, due to their serious concerns about the unlimited director and executive liabilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the statement said, without saying what the company would do next. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.