FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi central bank curbs credit card cash withdrawals -source
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi central bank curbs credit card cash withdrawals -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s central bank has tightened restrictions on cash withdrawals from banks using credit cards in an effort to head off any consumer debt problems.

Previously, under an informal industry arrangement customers could obtain cash advances equivalent to as much as 50 percent of their monthly credit card spending limits, paying hefty fees to do so, bankers said.

From last Thursday, an official ceiling of 30 percent has been imposed, according to regulations posted on the central bank’s website, which said the rules aimed to protect cardholders and introduce international best practice.

The Saudi central bank has a reputation as a conservative and cautious regulator. Last year it published new consumer lending rules which gave it the power to cap retail lending at individual banks and limit fees that banks can charge.

Consumer lending, including credit card use, climbed 8.8 percent to 322 billion riyals ($85.9 billion) in 2014, according to the central bank. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.