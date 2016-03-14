Saudi central bank governor vows to keep currency peg

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) Governor Fahad al-Mubarak said he was committed to maintaining monetary policy to keep the kingdom’s decades-long currency peg of 3.75 riyals per dollar in comments published on the central bank website on Monday.

Currency speculators have put pressure on the riyal in recent months because of the impact of lower oil prices on Saudi Arabia’s fiscal balance, causing a projected large deficit this year. (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy ; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra)