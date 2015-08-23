FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar/riyal forwards quoted higher after Fitch cuts outlook for Saudi
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Dollar/riyal forwards quoted higher after Fitch cuts outlook for Saudi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar/Saudi riyal forwards were quoted higher on Sunday after credit ratings agency Fitch cut its outlook for Saudi Arabia, citing lower oil prices and higher state spending associated with the accession of a new king in January.

One-year dollar/riyal forwards were quoted at 340 points, their highest level since March 2003 and up from a previous close of 310 points, as some banks used the market to hedge against the risk of riyal depreciation. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.