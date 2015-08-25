FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia committed to dollar peg - senior c.bank official on TV
August 25, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia committed to dollar peg - senior c.bank official on TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is committed to keeping the riyal pegged to the U.S. dollar and is expected to achieve economic growth in 2015 of 3 percent, a senior official at the kingdom’s central bank said on Tuesday.

“On this occasion we would like to confirm that SAMA is committed to the policy of pegging the Saudi riyal with the American dollar,” Ahmed Abdulkarim Alkholifey, deputy governor for research and international affairs at the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA), told Al Arabiya television. (Reporting by Noah Browning and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by David French; Editing by Dominic Evans)

