#Credit Markets
May 21, 2013 / 6:46 AM / in 4 years

Saudi's Dar Al Arkan tightens guidance on planned sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan has lowered price guidance on its planned Islamic bond issue, a document from lead bankers on the issue showed on Tuesday.

The company, which is planning to raise at least $300 million from a five-year Islamic bond, revised its guidance lower to around 6 percent from initial yield guidance of 6.25 percent, the document showed.

An update from lead arrangers on Monday indicated that order books were over $500 million.

Dar Al Arkan has picked Bahrain-based Bank Al Khair, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD, Goldman Sachs and Qatari pair Masraf Al Rayan and QInvest to arrange the potential sale. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Praveen Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
