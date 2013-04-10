FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

Saudi's Dar al-Arkan says first quarter net profit fell 18.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, April 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s top real estate developer Dar al-Arkan said on Wednesday its first quarter net profit fell 18.8 percent from the same period last year to 238 million riyals ($63.5 million), although it still beat analyst forecasts.

The company blamed its year-on-year drop in profit on lower non-operating income and higher expenses in a statement it posted on the website of the Saudi bourse.

Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, that Dar al-Arkan would have first-quarter net profit of 256 million riyals.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by David French

