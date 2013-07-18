FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q2 net profit slumps 69 pct on lower sales
July 18, 2013 / 1:28 PM / 4 years ago

Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q2 net profit slumps 69 pct on lower sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co missed the average view of analysts when it reported a 68.7 percent drop in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, citing lower properties sales.

The developer made a net profit of 103.7 million riyals ($27.7 million) for the three months to June 30, compared to 331 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2012, it said in a bourse filing.

The property sales decline followed a boost in the second quarter of 2012 from the sale of a land parcel to Saudi Basic Industries Corp, the statement said.

Its second-quarter net profit widely missed the average forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters, who expected 256.1 million riyals for the period. ($1 = 3.7504 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; editing by Keiron Henderson)

