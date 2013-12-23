FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Dar Al Arkan buys back bulk of $200 mln sukuk due April
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 23, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

Saudi's Dar Al Arkan buys back bulk of $200 mln sukuk due April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co said on Monday it had repurchased 87 percent of its 750 million riyal ($200 million) Islamic bond due to mature in April.

The purchase of 650 million riyals worth of the paper was “in line with Dar Al Arkan’s strategy to manage its liabilities efficiently and to fulfill its commitments proactively”, the firm said in a bourse statement.

Dar Al Arkan said the repurchased sukuk had been cancelled, with the remaining 100 million riyals due to mature on April 15, 2014. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.