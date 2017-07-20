FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi king creates new security agency separate from interior ministry
July 20, 2017 / 7:05 PM / an hour ago

Saudi king creates new security agency separate from interior ministry

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman on Thursday ordered the creation of a new cabinet-level security apparatus to handle a range of matters including counter-terrorism that were previously under the aegis of the Interior Ministry.

In a series of royal decrees published by the state news agency, the king appointed Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al-Howairini to head the new body.

The decrees also saw the appointment of Mohammed el Kuwaiz as head of the Saudi Arabian Capital Markets Authority (CMA). (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Alison Williams)

