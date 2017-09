MANAMA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s financial deficit this year is manageable despite the low oil prices, and the kingdom’s economic growth rate and financial health will stay strong, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said at a security conference in Bahrain on Saturday.

“The deficits that the kingdom will be running this year are manageable,” he told reporters. (Reporting By Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Angus McDowall)