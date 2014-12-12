FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi King gives $35 mln grant for Ebola fight
December 12, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi King gives $35 mln grant for Ebola fight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi King Abdullah has donated $35 million to the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to support its Ebola fighting programme, funding equipment and specialised treatment centres in four West African countries.

Under the grant, the Jeddah-based IDB will setup treatment centres in countries where Ebola is endemic, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia, as well as Mali where some cases have appeared, the IDB said in a statement on Thursday.

Separately, the GAVI global vaccines alliance is committing up to $300 million to buy Ebola vaccines, two weeks after it raised $500 million from an Islamic bond.

The deal, raised through the International Finance Facility for Immunisation Co, is the largest Islamic bond ever issued by a global non-profit organisation, part of a trend to use bond markets to fund ethical projects.

GAVI, which is funded by governments and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said in a statement on Thursday it was ready to begin procurement as soon as the World Health Organization recommended a vaccine for use.

GAVI said it would meet funding needs of the Ebola vaccine programme using a combination of existing and new financing. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino, Editing by Michael Perry)

