DUBAI Dec 22 Saudi Arabia expects to have at
least balanced its budget by 2020 and may even post a surplus,
Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told a news conference on
Thursday.
Jadaan also said that the government would not surprise the
private sector with any new policy initiatives beyond those
already announced on Thursday until 2020.
He was speaking after the kingdom announced it had
successfully cut into its huge state budget deficit this year
and will increase government spending in 2017 to boost flagging
economic growth.
