RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Foreign investors can now participate in initial public offerings (IPO) of stocks within Saudi Arabia, said the chairman of the country’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) on Thursday when asked about the expected IPO of oil giant Aramco.

The CMA is currently reviewing five to six IPOs, Mohammed El Kuwaiz said during an investment conference in Riyadh. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia and Hadeeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)