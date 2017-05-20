BRIEF-Fairfax Africa Holdings to invest in Atlas Mara Limited
* Agreed to invest an expected minimum of $130 million in atlas mara limited
May 20 The Saudi Arabian government is expected to re-issue local debt this quarter or next, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Saturday.
The state budget deficit would be funded with three streams - international debt, local debt and drawing down the government's financial reserves, he told reporters at a news conference.
In October last year, the government decided to suspend its monthly issue of domestic bonds.
Previously, the government had been offering about 20 billion riyals ($5.3 billion) of bonds to banks every month since mid-2015 to help cover a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Celine Aswad; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Agreed to invest an expected minimum of $130 million in atlas mara limited
DUBAI, June 21 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday after Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, architect of the kingdom's economic reforms, was promoted to the post of crown prince.