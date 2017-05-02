Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
RIYADH May 2 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will make half of its investments in the domestic economy, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday.
In a nationally televised interview discussing the government's economic policies, Prince Mohammed also said authorities would announce a housing programme in the third quarter of this year.
The government will provide over 1 million housing units through soft loans or the Saudi Real Estate Development Fund, he said without giving a time frame.
Prince Mohammed said the government was committed to providing medical treatment to its citizens but would not necessarily manage hospitals. (Reporting by Riyadh team; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.