FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi to increase liquidity in domestic debt market for government bonds - DMO head
Sections
Featured
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
Breakingviews
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 5:46 AM / in an hour

Saudi to increase liquidity in domestic debt market for government bonds - DMO head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s debt management office (DMO) will increase liquidity in the domestic secondary debt market for government bonds, the head of the office said on Thursday.

The DMO plans to introduce an auction system for government bonds and for taps of existing issues, said Fahad Al-Saif during an investment conference in Riyadh.

The government is building a fixed-rate yield curve, and will extend the curve as much as possible, said Al-Saif.

The DMO is coordinating with other domestic debt issuers to avoid crowding of bond supply in the domestic market, he added. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia and Hadeel Al Sayegh, writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.