Saudi Arabia expected to sign energy finance deal with Egypt during king's visit
April 5, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Saudi Arabia expected to sign energy finance deal with Egypt during king's visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is expected to sign a deal worth around $20 billion to finance Egypt’s petroleum needs for the next five years with an interest rate of 2 percent and a grace period of at least three years, two government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia is also expected to sign a deal worth $1.5 billion to develop Egypt’s Sinai region.

The agreements are expected to be signed on Thursday during a visit to Cairo by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Catherine Evans)

