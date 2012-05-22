FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

Saudi aid package for Egypt being finalised-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, May 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said in a speech on Tuesday that the OPEC country was in the process of finalising its $2.7- billion aid package for Egypt.

The funds are aimed at helping Cairo secure a $3.2-billion IMF loan following the uprising that swept Hosni Mubarak from power in February 2011.

After the transfer of $1 billion to Egypt’s central bank earlier this month, the Saudi package also includes $500 million of support for development projects, $250 million to finance purchases of petroleum products and $200 million for small- and mid-sized firms.

Reporting by Martin Dokoupil

