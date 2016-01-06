FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Electricity signs $1.4 bln 3-yr loan with 7 international banks
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 6, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi Electricity signs $1.4 bln 3-yr loan with 7 international banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Electricity Co (SEC), the Gulf’s largest utility firm, said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement for a $1.4 billion loan with seven international banks to be used as a back-up credit facility.

The facility has a lifespan of three years and was provided by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, HSBC, JP Morgan, Credit Agricole and Deutsche Bank.

On Dec. 16, SEC said it signed an agreement for a reserve credit facility worth up to 2.5 billion riyals ($666.1 million) with National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group.

The transaction announced on Wednesday brings the company’s total revolving facilities to a value of 7.75 billion riyals, the statement added. ($1 = 3.7535 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.