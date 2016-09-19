Saudi Electricity Co says signs 5 bln riyal financing for projects

DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC) has signed a 5 billion riyal ($1.33 billion) murabaha-structured Islamic financing to help support its projects, the firm said in a bourse filing on Monday.

The facility - a cost-plus-profit agreement which is compliant with Islamic financing principles - lasts for seven years and was supplied by three local banks: Banque Saudi Fransi, National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group. ($1 = 3.7511 riyals) (Reporting by Noah Browning; Writing by David French; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)