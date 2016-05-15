FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Electricity Co signs $900 mln KEXIM-backed loan for Shuqaiq plant
#Financials
May 15, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

Saudi Electricity Co signs $900 mln KEXIM-backed loan for Shuqaiq plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, May 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) signed a $900 million loan agreement with the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) and other international lenders to help finance Shuqaiq power plant’s construction, the utility said on Sunday.

The facility has a 13.25-year lifespan and is guaranteed by KEXIM. Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Deutsche Bank and Santander are among the lenders providing funding, the bourse statement said.

State-controlled SEC, the largest utility company in Saudi Arabia, has previously said that it expects the total cost of the project to be $3.2 billion.

It signed a contract in 2013 with South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. to build the 2,640 megawatt Shuqaiq power plant in southwestern Jizan province. (Reporting by Katie Paul and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French)

