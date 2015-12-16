FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Electricity says signs murabaha financing worth up to 2.5 bln riyals
December 16, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi Electricity says signs murabaha financing worth up to 2.5 bln riyals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Electricity said on Wednesday it had signed the riyal-denominated tranche of a murabaha credit facility worth up to 2.5 billion riyals ($666.8 million).

It said in the bourse statement the other tranche would be denominated in dollars, without giving further details.

The riyal tranche would have a three year tenor and was signed with local lenders National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group, it added.

A murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies with Islamic finance standards. ($1 = 3.7495 riyals) (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
