FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Electric launches $2 bln sukuk, pricing Tuesday -leads
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2013 / 8:57 AM / 5 years ago

Saudi Electric launches $2 bln sukuk, pricing Tuesday -leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Electricity Co (SEC), the Gulf’s largest utility, has launched an offer of a $2 billion dual-tranche Islamic bond, or sukuk, with pricing due later on Tuesday, a document from lead managers said.

The offer is split between a $1 billion 10-year tranche and a $1 billion 30-year portion, with price guidance set at 155 basis points and 190 bps over benchmark U.S. Treasuries.

Orders worth $13 billion have been pledged by investors for the deal, which should price in the morning New York time, the document added.

Deutsche Bank and HSBC Holdings are arranging the sukuk sale. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.