4 months ago
Saudi Electricity in talks with banks for dollar sukuk issue -sources
May 1, 2017 / 2:49 PM / 4 months ago

Saudi Electricity in talks with banks for dollar sukuk issue -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, May 1 (Reuters) - State-controlled utility Saudi Electricity Co is in talks with regional and international banks about making a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue, banking sources said on Monday.

The new issue is likely to exceed $1 billion in size, said one of the sources. A company spokesman did not reply to a request for comment.

Saudi Electricity issued $2.5 billion of sukuk in 2014 with Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan as lead banks. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

