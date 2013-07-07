FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 7, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

18 Min Read

(Fixes dropped letter in headline, formatting)
    July 7 (Reuters) - AL RAJHI BANK - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Al Rajhi Bank 
in millions of riyals.
    
                                 Q2 2013         %change
KSB Capital                   2147.00         2.58
Bakheet Investment Group         2141.00           2.29
Beltone Financial               2129.00           1.72
EFG Hermes                      2134.34           1.98  
Global Investment House          2190.40           4.65
Audi Saradar Investment Bank     2102.00           0.43
HSBC                             2136.99           2.10
SICO Bahrain                     2167.00           3.54         
         
Alistithmar Capital              2161.80           3.29         
            
Bofa Merrill Lynch               2137.00           2.10
Deutsche Bank                      2038.00              -2.63
                                
Average                        2134.96        2.01
                       
Al Rajhi Bank reported a net profit of 2092.98 million riyals in
the second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
ALMARAI - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for
Almarai in millions of riyals.
    
                                Q2 2013        %change          
  
KSB Capital                       386.00           1.71
Bakheet Investment Group         401.00           5.66
Beltone Financial                 405.00           6.72
EFG Hermes                       405.04           6.73   
Audi Saradar Investment Bank     390.00           2.76 
Arqaam Capital                   421.00          10.93
Aljazira Capital                 391.80           3.24 
SICO Bahrain                     419.00          10.40
Alistithmar Capital              407.80           7.45
   
Average                          402.96           6.18   
                
Almarai reported a net profit of 379.52 million riyals in the
second quarter of 2012.
--------------------------------------------------------------
ABDULLAH ABDUL MOHSIN AL KHODARI SONS CO. - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al
Khodari Sons Co. in millions of riyals.
    
                                Q2 2013         %change         
     
Global Investment House           29.50          -33.69   
Arqaam Capital                    20.00          -55.04         
            

Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari Sons Co. reported a net profit
of 44.49 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
AL TAYYAR TRAVEL GROUP - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Al Tayyar Travel Group in millions of
riyals.
    
                                Q2 2013         %change         
    
Arqaam Capital                   341.00           39.78         
     
                  
Al Tayyar Travel Group reported a net profit of 243.96 million
riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------------------
BANQUE SAUDI FRANSI - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Banque Saudi Fransi in millions of
riyals.

                             Q2 2013         %change
Bakheet Investment Group      748.00           -1.22
Beltone Financial             814.00            7.50
EFG Hermes                     744.00           -1.74
Global Investment House       712.30           -5.93 
Audi Saradar Investment Bank  762.00            0.63
HSBC                          732.39           -3.28
SICO Bahrain                  713.00           -5.84
Alistithmar Capital           767.80            1.40
Deutsche Bank                  750.00           -0.95
           
Average                     749.28           -1.05
          
Banque Saudi Fransi reported a net profit of 757.21 million
riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------
DAR AL ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO. - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Dar Al Arkan Real Estate
Development Co. in millions of riyals.

                               Q2 2013         %change
EFG Hermes                    218.88          -33.88
Global Investment House         249.20          -24.72
Arqaam Capital                  272.00          -17.83
Aljazira Capital                244.40          -26.17
SICO Bahrain                    281.00          -15.11
Bofa Merrill Lynch              271.00          -18.13

Average                         256.08          -22.64          
                            
Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. reported a net profit
of 331.03 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------------
ETIHAD ETISALAT CO. - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily) in millions
of riyals.

                              Q2 2013         %change       
Bakheet Investment Group      1511.00            6.31
KSB Capital                   1522.00            7.09
EFG Hermes                    1487.55            4.66
Global Investment House       1540.00            8.35
Audi Saradar Investment Bank  1526.00            7.37
Aljazira Capital              1563.40           10.00
SICO Bahrain                  1588.00           11.73
Alistithmar Capital           1543.40            8.59
Bofa Merrill Lynch            1509.00            6.17

Average                       1532.26            7.81   
                            
Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily) reported a net profit of 1421.26
million riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------
FAWAZ ABDULAZIZ ALHOKAIR CO. - Following are second-quarter net
profit estimates for Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. in
millions of riyals.

                                 Q2 2013         %change
KSB Capital                       270.00          123.33
EFG Hermes                        149.59           23.74
Arqaam Capital                    112.00           -7.36
Aljazira Capital                  179.60           48.56
    
Average                           177.80           47.07 
                              
Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. reported a net profit of 120.90
million riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------------------
   
JARIR MARKETING CO. - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Jarir Marketing Co. in millions of
riyals.

                                 Q2 2013        %change
KSB Capital                       136.00             27.13
Bakheet Investment Group          119.00         11.24
Beltone Financial                 120.00          12.17
EFG Hermes                        125.23          17.06
Arqaam Capital                    128.00          19.65
Aljazira Capital                  131.00          22.45
SICO Bahrain                      151.80          41.90
Alistithmar Capital               120.10          12.26

Average                           128.89          20.48         
               

Jarir Marketing Co. reported a net profit of 106.98 million
riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------------
SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Samba Financial Group in millions of
riyals.

                               Q2 2013          %change
Bakheet Investment Group       1214.00           4.88
KSB Capital                    1180.00             1.94
Beltone Financial              1215.00            4.97 
EFG Hermes                     1149.75           -0.67        
Global Investment House        1190.90            2.89
Audi Saradar Investment Bank   1184.00            2.29
HSBC                           1165.32            0.68
SICO Bahrain                   1195.00            3.24
Bofa Merrill Lynch             1197.00            3.41
Deutsche Bank               1068.00           -7.73
                                             
Average                      1175.90              1.59
                
Samba Financial Group reported a net profit of 1157.5 million
riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZER CO. (SAFCO) - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Arabia Fertilizer
Co. (SAFCO) in millions of riyals.

                                Q2 2013         %change
KSB Capital                      855.00           9.07
Bakheet Investment Group         779.00        -0.63
Beltone Financial                807.77            3.04
EFG Hermes                       720.39           -8.10
NBK Capital                      693.70          -11.51
Global Investment House          980.00           25.01
Audi Saradar Investment Bank     741.00           -5.48
Aljazira Capital                 898.50           14.62      
SICO Bahrain                     691.00          -11.85
Alistithmar Capital              777.40           -0.83
Bofa Merrill Lynch               723.00           -7.77

Average                          787.89            0.51         
           

Saudi Arabia Fertilizer Co. (SAFCO) reported a net profit of
783.93 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING CO. (MA'ADEN) - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Arabian Mining Co.
 (Ma'aden) in millions of riyals.

                           Q2 2013         %change         
Bakheet Investment Group    103.00          -72.48
Aljazira Capital            139.10          -62.84
Bofa Merrill Lynch          288.00          -23.06

Average                     176.70          -52.79

Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma'aden) reported a net profit of
128.26 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORP (SABIC) - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Basic Industries
Corp in millions of riyals.

                               Q2 2013         %change
KSB Capital                    5885.00          10.97
Bakheet Investment Group       5941.00          12.03
EFG Hermes                     6755.32           27.38
NBK Capital                    6364.80           20.02
Global Investment House        6350.00           19.74
Audi Saradar Investment Bank   6173.00           16.40
Aljazira Capital               6418.90           21.04
SICO Bahrain                   6780.00           27.85
Alistithmar Capital            7248.20           36.67
Bofa Merrill Lynch             6029.00           13.68

Average                        6394.52           20.58
                        
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) reported a net profit of
5303.28 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI CEMENT CO. - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Saudi Cement Co. in millions of riyals.

                             Q2 2013         %change
KSB Capital                   320.00          10.25
Bakheet Investment Group      323.00           11.29
Beltone Financial             342.00           17.83
EFG Hermes                    322.36           11.07
Arqaam Capital                339.00           16.80
Aljazira Capital              344.85           18.82
Alistithmar Capital           318.90            9.87        
Bofa Merrill Lynch            357.00           23.00
            
Average                       333.39           14.87
     
Saudi Cement Co. reported a net profit of 290.24 million riyals
in the second quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI ELECTRICITY CO. - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Saudi Electricity Co. in millions of
riyals.

                                 Q2 2013         %change
KSB Capital                        1431.00              5.20
                              
Saudi Electricity Co. reported a net profit of 1360.33 million
riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI HOLLANDI BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Saudi Hollandi Bank in millions of
riyals.

                                 Q2 2013         %change
Beltone Financial                 387.00           16.47
EFG Hermes                        336.00            1.12        
         
Global Investment House           354.90            6.81
Audi Saradar Investment Bank      344.00            3.53
Deutsche Bank                     310.00            -6.70

Average                       346.38        4.25
                              
Saudi Hollandi Bank reported a net profit of 332.27 million
riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO. (ZAIN SAUDI) - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Mobile
Telecommunications Co. (Zain Saudi) in millions of
riyals.

                                Q2 2013         
Beltone Financial               -368.00
EFG Hermes                      -376.03         
Audi Saradar Investment Bank    -378.00            

Average                         -374.01                     
                 
Zain Saudi reported a net loss of 393.64 million riyals in the
second quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI TELECOM CO. - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Saudi Telecom Co. in millions of riyals.

                                Q2 2013         %change
KSB Capital                     2190.00          -9.04
EFG Hermes                      2148.00          -10.78  
Global Investment House         2290.00           -4.88 
Audi Saradar Investment Bank    1827.00          -24.11
Aljazira Capital                1935.70          -19.60
SICO Bahrain                    2241.00           -6.92

Average                         2105.28          -12.56
                                
Saudi Telecom Co. reported a net profit of 2407.57 million
riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------------
SAVOLA GROUP - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates
for Savola Group in millions of riyals.

                                 Q2 2013         %change
KSB Capital                       383.00           12.21
Bakheet Investment Group          388.00           13.68
EFG Hermes                        393.95           15.42     
Audi Saradar Investment Bank      395.00           15.73
Arqaam Capital                    305.00          -10.64

Average                           372.99            9.28        
     
Savola Group reported a net profit of 341.32 million riyals in
the second quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI INTERNATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL CO. (SIPCHEM) - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi International
Petrochemical Co. in millions of riyals.

                                 Q2 2013         %change
EFG Hermes                        122.18          -10.21
Global Investment House           162.00           19.06
Aljazira Capital                  155.90           14.58
SICO Bahrain                      165.00           21.26
   
Average                           151.27           11.17
                              
Saudi International Petrochemical Co. reported a net profit of
136.07 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL CO. - Following are second-quarter net
profit estimates for Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. in
millions of riyals.

                                 Q2 2013            
NBK Capital                       137.00         
SICO Bahrain                     -104.00         
Bofa Merrill Lynch                -24.00                  
                          
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. reported a net loss of 328.32
million riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI BRITISH BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Saudi British Bank in millions of
riyals.

                             Q2 2013         %change
KSB Capital                   965.00            5.47
Bakheet Investment Group      887.00           -3.06
Beltone Financial             991.00            8.31
EFG Hermes                    880.00           -3.82
Global Investment House       926.00            1.20
Audi Saradar Investment Bank  922.00            0.77
SICO Bahrain                  985.00            7.65
Alistithmar Capital           960.20            4.94
Bofa Merrill Lynch            936.00            2.30
Deutsche Bank                 930.00           1.64

Average                     938.22            2.54
    
Saudi British Bank reported a net profit of 914.99 million
riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------------
YANSAB - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for
YANSAB in millions of riyals.

                                 Q2 2013         %change
KSB Capital                       709.00            9.14
EFG Hermes                        650.57            0.15
NBK Capital                       694.70            6.94
Bakheet Investment Group          695.00            6.99
Global Investment House           630.00           -3.02
Aljazira Capital                  715.30           10.11
SICO Bahrain                      780.00           20.07
Alistithmar Capital               806.30           24.12
Bofa Merrill Lynch                697.00             7.30

Average                       708.65         9.09
                          
YANSAB reported a net profit of 649.61 million riyals in the
second quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

