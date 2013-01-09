FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
January 9, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - 
 AL RAJHI BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Al Rajhi Bank in millions of riyals.
                                 Q4 2012         %change

Global Investment House           1867.20        -1.68
Bakheet Investment Group          2002.00         5.42
EFG Hermes                        1990.00         4.79
SICO Bahrain                      1824.50        -3.93
NCB Capital                       2010.00         5.84
Beltone Financial                 2037.00         7.26
Arqaam Capital                    1959.00         3.15
Morgan Stanley                    2043.00         7.58
Audi Saradar Investment Bank      1940.00         2.15
          
Average                           1963.63         3.40          

Al Rajhi Bank reported a net profit of 1899.12 million Saudi
riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011.
---------------------------------------------------
 ALMARAI - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for
Almarai Co in millions of Saudi riyals.

                                Q4 2012         %change
Aljazira Capital                302.60           141.48
Bakheet Investment Group        322.00           156.96
EFG Hermes                      344.00           174.52
SICO Bahrain                    299.00           138.61
Beltone Financial               332.00           164.94
Audi Saradar Investment Bank    322.00           156.96

Average                       320.27           155.58

Almarai reported a net profit of 125.31 million saudi riyals in
the fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------------------
 ETIHAD ETISALAT CO - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Etihad Etisalat Co (Mobily) in millions
of Saudi riyals.
                             Q4 2012         %change

Global Investment House       1739.70          2.49
Morgan Stanley                1762.00          3.81
Aljazira Capital              1837.00          8.22
Bakheet Investment Group      2038.00         20.07
EFG Hermes                    1811.00          6.69
SICO Bahrain                  1680.00         -1.02
Al rajhi                      1761.00          3.75
Beltone Financial             1668.00         -1.73
Audi Saradar Investment Bank  1751.00          3.16     

Average                       1783.08           5.05            

Etihad Etisalat Co reported a net profit of 1697.39 million
Saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011.
------------------------------------------------------
  RIYAD BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates
for Riyad Bank in millions of Saudi riyals.

                               Q4 2012         %change
Global Investment House         730.60          -6.07
Arqaam Capital                  820.00           5.42
EFG Hermes                      823.00           5.80
SICO Bahrain                    815.40           4.83
NCB Capital                     799.00           2.72
Beltone Financial               810.00           4.13
Morgan Stanley                  881.00          13.26
Audi Saradar Investment Bank    867.00          11.46
HSBC                            851.00           9.40
 
Average                       821.89           5.66

Riyad Bank reported a net profit of 777.85 million Saudi riyals
in the fourth quarter of 2011.
-------------------------------------------------------
  SAUDI BRITISH BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Saudi British Bank (SABB) in millions of
Saudi riyals.
                                  Q4 2012         %change
Global Investment House           777.30          18.56
Bakheet Investment Group          717.00           9.36
EFG Hermes                        833.00          27.05
SICO Bahrain                      741.60          13.11
NCB Capital                       788.00          20.19
Beltone Financial                 820.00          25.07
Arqaam Capital                    691.00           5.39
Audi Saradar Investment Bank      780.00          18.97
Morgan Stanley                    797.00          21.56
        
Average                           771.66          17.70         
  

SABB reported a net profit of 655.28 million saudi riyals in the
fourth quarter of 2011.
--------------------------------------------------------
  SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP - Following are fourth-quarter net
profit estimates for Samba Financial Group in millions
of Saudi riyals.
                               Q4 2012         %change
Global Investment House        1129.40          19.77
Arqaam Capital                  963.00           2.12
EFG Hermes                     1071.00          13.57
SICO Bahrain                   1089.70          15.56
NCB Capital                    1048.00          11.14
Beltone Financial              1119.00          18.67
Morgan Stanley                 1181.00          25.24
Audi Saradar Investment Bank   1114.00          18.13
HSBC                           1134.00          20.26
  
Average                      1094.34          16.05

Samba Financial Group reported a net profit of 942.99 million
saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------------
  SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZER CO- Following are fourth-quarter net
profit estimates for Saudi Arabia Fertilizer Co in
millions of Saudi riyals.
                                Q4 2012         %change
Global Investment House         1198.00          -6.16
Aljazira Capital                1243.50          -2.60
Bakheet Investment Group        1194.00          -6.47
SICO Bahrain                    1023.00          -19.87
EFG Hermes                      1053.00          -17.52
Beltone Financial               1163.00          -8.90
Audi Saradar Investment Bank    1048.00          -17.91

Average                         1131.79          -11.35         
    
Saudi Arabia Fertilizer Co reported a net profit of 1276.63
million saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011.
-----------------------------------------------------------
  SAUDI ARABIAN MINING CO (MAADEN) - Following are
fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Arabian Mining
Co(Ma'aden) in millions of Saudi riyals.
                           Q4 2012         %change
Aljazira Capital            316.10          13.04
Bakheet Investment Group    397.00          41.97

Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) reported a net profit of
279.63 million saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011.
------------------------------------------------------------
  SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORP (SABIC) - Following are
fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Basic Industries
Corp in millions of Saudi riyals.
                               Q4 2012         %change
Global Investment House        6670.00          26.65
Aljazira Capital               6865.50          30.36
Bakheet Investment Group       5763.00           9.43
EFG Hermes                     6400.00          21.52
Audi Saradar Investment Bank   6050.00          14.88

Average                        6349.70          20.57           
 
Saudi Basic Industries Corp reported a net profit of 5266.42
million saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011.
------------------------------------------------------------
  SAUDI CEMENT CO - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Saudi Cement Co in millions of Saudi
riyals.
                             Q4 2012         %change
Global Investment House       273.00          29.16
Bakheet Investment Group      248.00          17.33
EFG Hermes                    258.00          22.06
Beltone Financial             243.00          14.96
                   
Average                     255.50          20.88

Saudi Cement Co reported a net profit of 211.37 million saudi
riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011.
------------------------------------------------------------
  SAUDI ELECTRICITY CO - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Saudi Electricity Co in millions of
Saudi riyals.
                             Q4 2012         %change
EFG Hermes                   -750.00         -43.55

Saudi Electricity Co eported a net loss of 522.48 million saudi
riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011.
------------------------------------------------------------
  SAUDI HOLLANDI BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Saudi Hollandi Bank in millions of Saudi
riyals.
                               Q4 2012         %change
Global Investment House         217.00           -6.15          
EFG Hermes                      311.00           34.50
NCB Capital                     301.00           30.18
Audi Saradar Investment Bank    313.00           35.37
Beltone Financial               320.00           38.40
   
Average                         292.40           26.46          
  
Saudi Hollandi Bank reported a net profit of 231.22 million
saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011.
------------------------------------------------------------
  SAUDI TELECOM CO - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Saudi Telecom Co in millions of Saudi
riyals.
                                  Q4 2012         %change
Morgan Stanley                    2364.00           1.17
Aljazira Capital                  2376.70           1.71
Bakheet Investment Group          2597.00          11.14
NBK Capital                       2033.00         -13.00
EFG Hermes                        2252.00          -3.62
SICO Bahrain                      2432.00           4.08
Al Rajhi                          2494.00           6.73
Audi Saradar Investment Bank      2257.00          -3.41
Global Investment House           2515.00           7.63
 
Average                           2368.97           1.38        

Saudi Telecom Co reported a net profit of 2336.69 million saudi
riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011.
------------------------------------------------------------
   SAVOLA GROUP CO - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Savola Group Co in millions of Saudi
riyals.
                                 Q4 2012         %change
Bakheet Investment Group         366.00            -26.59
EFG Hermes                       493.00            -1.12
Audi Saradar Investment Bank     511.00             2.49

Average                          456.67             -8.41       

Savola Group Co reported a net profit of 498.59 million saudi
riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011.
-------------------------------------------------------------
 SAUDI MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO - Following are
fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Mobile
Telecommunications Company (Zain Saudi) in millions of
Saudi riyals.
                                 Q4 2012         
EFG Hermes                       -432.00           
Audi Saradar Investment Bank     -394.00           
Al rajhi                         -348.00           
Beltone Financial                -374.00           

Average                           -387.00                  

Saudi Mobile Telecommunications Co (Zain Saudi) reported a net
loss of 461.46 million saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of
2011.
-------------------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
