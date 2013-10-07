FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates
#Financials
October 7, 2013 / 4:38 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

18 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - AL RAJHI BANK - Following are
third-quarter net profit estimates for Al Rajhi Bank 
in millions of riyals.
                              
                           Q3 2013           %change

KSB Capital Group        2006.80           7.36
Bakheet Investment Group    1974.00        5.60
Beltone Financial        2169.00          16.03
EFG Hermes            2104.00          12.56
Arqaam Capital        2007.00        7.37
Audi Saradar Bank           2032.00        8.70
HSBC                2122.00          13.52
SICO Bahrain            2127.00          13.79
Alistithmar Capital        2025.00        8.33
Global Investment House    2057.80          10.08
Deutsche Bank            2211.00          18.28
                                
Average            2075.96          11.06

Al Rajhi Bank reported a net profit of 1869.3 million riyals in
the third quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------------
ALMARAI - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for
Almarai in millions of riyals.

                           Q3 2013        %change
                
KSB Capital Group        481.20        6.94
Morgan Stanley        486.00        8.01
Beltone Financial        515.00          14.45
EFG Hermes            497.00          10.45
HSBC                507.00          12.67
Arqaam Capital        425.00          -5.55
Bakheet Investment Group    479.40        6.54
Aljazira Capital        489.30        8.74
SICO Bahrain            486.00        8.01
Alistithmar Capital        475.70        5.72
JP Morgan            476.00        5.79
Audi Saradar Bank           482.00        7.12
   
Average                    483.30        7.41     
           
Almarai reported a net profit of 449.97 million riyals in the
third quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
AL KHODARI - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates
for Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari Sons Co in
millions of riyals.

                                Q3 2013         %change
                
Global Investment House        33.90          54.86
Arqaam Capital            23.00        5.07                

Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari Sons Co reported a net profit
of 21.89 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
AL TAYYAR TRAVEL GROUP - Following are third-quarter net profit
estimates for Al Tayyar Travel Group in millions of
riyals.

                                Q3 2013           %change
                  
Arqaam Capital                  231.00            14.73         
 
                  
Al Tayyar Travel Group reported a net profit of 201.34 million
riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
--------------------------------------------------------------
BANQUE SAUDI FRANSI - Following are third-quarter net profit
estimates for Banque Saudi Fransi in millions of
riyals.

                              Q3 2013       %change

Bakheet Investment Group    727.50         9.97
Beltone Financial        835.00         26.22
EFG Hermes            770.00         16.40
Arqaam Capital        714.00         7.93
Audi Saradar Bank           726.00         9.75
HSBC                767.00         15.94
SICO Bahrain            775.00         17.15
Alistithmar Capital        750.10         13.39
Global Investment House    755.00         14.13
Deutsche Bank            762.00         15.19
          
Average            758.16         14.61
    
Banque Saudi Fransi reported a net profit of 661.53 million
riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------
DAR AL ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO. - Following are
third-quarter net profit estimates for Dar Al Arkan Real Estate
Development Co. in millions of riyals.

                           Q3 2013         %change

EFG Hermes            122.00          -44.77
HSBC                272.40           23.32
Morgan Stanley        154.00          -30.28
Aljazira Capital        207.00           -6.29
SICO Bahrain            206.00           -6.74
Arqaam Capital        217.00           -1.76
JP Morgan            189.00          -14.44
Global Investment House    109.00          -50.65

Average                    184.55          -16.45
                                      
Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. reported a net profit
of 220.89 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------------
ETIHAD ETISALAT (MOBILY) - Following are third-quarter net
profit estimates for Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) in
millions of riyals.

                                  Q3 2013          %change  
            
Bakheet Investment Group        1723.60        14.04
KSB Capital Group            1660.10        9.84
EFG Hermes                1571.00        3.94
Beltone Financial            1693.00        12.01
SICO Bahrain                1684.00        11.42
Aljazira Capital            1691.00        11.88
HSBC                    1650.00        9.17
Alistithmar Capital            1699.30        12.43
Morgan Stanley            1584.00        4.80
JP Morgan                1600.00        5.86
Audi Saradar Investment Bank    1580.00        4.54
Global Investment House        1620.00        7.18

Average                             1646.33        8.93
                              
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) reported a net profit of 1511.41
million riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------
FAWAZ AL HOKAIR - Following are third-quarter net profit
estimates for Fawaz Abdulaziz Al Hokair Co. in
millions of riyals.

                                Q3 2013        %change

KSB Capital Group            281.30        11.43
EFG Hermes                330.00        30.73
Arqaam Capital            275.00        8.94
HSBC                    315.00        24.78
Aljazira Capital            298.10        18.09

Average                             299.88        18.79
                              
Fawaz Abdulaziz Al Hokair Co. reported a net profit of 252.44
million riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------
JARIR MARKETING - Following are third-quarter net profit
estimates for Jarir Marketing Co. in millions of
riyals.

                                   Q3 2013          %change
KSB Capital Group            174.40        8.52
HSBC                    181.00        12.63
Beltone Financial            172.00        7.03
EFG Hermes                189.00        17.60
Arqaam Capital            191.00        18.85
Bakheet Investment Group        182.30        13.43
Aljazira Capital            185.40        15.36
SICO Bahrain                193.20        20.22
Alistithmar Capital            182.00        13.25

Average                          183.37        14.10        

Jarir Marketing Co. reported a net profit of 160.71 million
riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------
RIYAD BANK - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates
for Riyad Bank in millions of riyals.

                                Q3 2013       %change

KSB Capital Group            883.60        5.19
Beltone Financial            1066.00    26.90
EFG Hermes                953.00        13.45
Arqaam Capital            943.00        12.26
Audi Saradar Investment Bank    940.00        11.90
Alistithmar Capital            924.00        10.00
SICO Bahrain                956.00        13.81
Global Investment House        975.00        16.07
HSBC                    975.00        16.07
Deutsche Bank                958.00        14.04

Average                957.36        13.97
                         
Riyad Bank reported a net profit of 840.03 million riyals in the
third quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------
SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP - Following are third-quarter net profit
estimates for Samba Financial Group in millions of
riyals.

                                   Q3 2013          %change
Bakheet Investment Group        1203.20        3.76
KSB Capital Group            1223.60        5.52
Beltone Financial            1352.00        16.59
EFG Hermes                1160.00        0.03
Arqaam Capital            1150.00          -0.83
Audi Saradar Investment Bank    1172.00        1.07
HSBC                    1193.00        2.88
SICO Bahrain                1172.00        1.07
Global Investment House        1194.40        3.00
Deutsche Bank                1172.00        1.07
                                             
Average                     1199.22        3.42            

Samba Financial Group reported a net profit of 1159.61 million
riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------------
SAFCO - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for
Saudi Arabia Fertilizer Co. (SAFCO) in millions of
riyals.

                                Q3 2013          %change

KSB Capital Group            828.40        -27.90
HSBC                    635.00        -44.73
Beltone Financial            692.00        -39.77
EFG Hermes                677.00        -41.08
Bakheet Investment Group        935.00        -18.62
Global Investment House        820.00        -28.63
Audi Saradar Investment Bank    702.00        -38.90
Aljazira Capital            765.20        -33.40
SICO Bahrain                682.00        -40.64
Alistithmar Capital            610.90        -46.83

Average                             734.75        -36.05
 
Saudi Arabia Fertilizer Co. (SAFCO) reported a net profit of
1148.00 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING (MA'ADEN) - Following are third-quarter net
profit estimates for Saudi Arabian Mining Co. 
(Ma'aden) in millions of riyals.

                               Q3 2013          %change 
           
HSBC                    264.00        -15.15
Aljazira Capital            186.70        -39.99
Bakheet Investment Group        107.20        -65.54

Average                        185.97        -40.23

Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma'aden) reported a net profit of
311.12 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORP (SABIC) - Following are
third-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Basic Industries
Corp. (SABIC) in millions of riyals.

                                    Q3 2013         %change

KSB Capital Group            6505.40        3.06
HSBC                    6498.00        2.94
EFG Hermes                6347.00        0.55
Global Investment House        6350.00        0.60
Bakheet Investment Group        6439.00        2.01
Audi Saradar Investment Bank    6204.00          -1.72
Aljazira Capital            6584.90        4.32
SICO Bahrain                6875.00        8.91
Alistithmar Capital            6093.60          -3.47

Average                             6432.99        1.91      

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) reported a net profit of
6312.41 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI CEMENT - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates
for Saudi Cement in millions of riyals.

                                   Q3 2013      %change

KSB Capital Group            237.80        13.53
Bakheet Investment Group        227.40        8.57
Beltone Financial            232.00        10.76
EFG Hermes                217.00        3.60
Arqaam Capital            223.00        6.47
HSBC                    214.00        2.17
Alistithmar Capital            223.60        6.75
Aljazira Capital            211.59        1.02
JP Morgan                225.00        7.42
Global Investment House        228.00        8.85
            
Average                        223.94        6.92
      
Saudi Cement reported a net profit of 209.45 million riyals in
the third quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI ELECTRICITY CO - Following are third-quarter net profit
estimates for Saudi Electricity Co. in millions of
riyals.

                           Q3 2013          %change

KSB Capital Group        3190.20        -10.95
HSBC                2930.00        -1.90
                              
Saudi Electricity Co. reported a net profit of 2875.39 million
riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI HOLLANDI BANK - Following are third-quarter net profit
estimates for Saudi Hollandi Bank in millions of
riyals.

                                   Q3 2013         %change

Beltone Financial            400.00        26.10
Alistithmar Capital            422.70        33.25
EFG Hermes                392.00        23.57
Global Investment House        399.00        25.78
Deutsche Bank                381.00        20.11

Average                398.94        25.76
                              
Saudi Hollandi Bank reported a net profit of 317.22 million
riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------
ZAIN SAUDI - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates
for (Zain) Saudi Mobile Telecommunications Company in
millions of riyals.

                                    Q3 2013         %change

Beltone Financial            -247.00        49.90
EFG Hermes                -339.00        31.24
JP Morgan                -361.00        26.77
HSBC                    -399.00        19.07
Audi Saradar Investment Bank    -349.00        29.21

Average                            -339.00        31.24    

Zain Saudi reported a net loss of 493.00 million riyals in the
third quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI TELECOM - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates
for Saudi Telecom Co. in millions of riyals.

                                    Q3 2013          %change

KSB Capital Group            1864.70           -4.56
EFG Hermes                2344.00        19.97
JP Morgan                2200.00        12.60
HSBC                    2165.00        10.81
Aljazira Capital            1816.00           -7.05
Morgan Stanley            2607.00        33.43
SICO Bahrain                2059.00        5.38
Audi Saradar Investment Bank    1727.00         -11.61
Global Investment House        2320.00        18.74

Average                             2122.52        8.64
                             
Saudi Telecom Co. reported a net profit of 1953.80 million
riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------------
SAVOLA GROUP - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates
for Savola Group in millions of riyals.

                                   Q3 2013        %change

KSB Capital Group            488.20        20.48
HSBC                    400.00           -1.29
EFG Hermes                447.00        10.31
Bakheet Investment Group        374.10        -7.68
Audi Saradar Investment Bank    415.00         2.41
Arqaam Capital            387.00        -4.50

Average                          418.55        3.29
                          
Savola Group reported a net profit of 405.22 million riyals in
the third quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------
SIPCHEM - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for
Saudi International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem) in
millions of riyals.

                                   Q3 2013         %change

EFG Hermes                170.00        9.08
HSBC                    168.00        7.80
Aljazira Capital            198.60        27.44
Global Investment House        189.00        21.28
SICO Bahrain                187.00        19.99
   
Average                          182.52        17.12
                              
Saudi International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem) reported a net
profit of 155.84 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI BRITISH BANK (SABB) - Following are third-quarter net
profit estimates for Saudi British Bank (SABB) in
millions of riyals.

                                   Q3 2013         %change

KSB Capital Group            901.90        37.54
Bakheet Investment Group        881.70        34.46
Beltone Financial            1032.00    57.38
EFG Hermes                980.00        49.45
Arqaam Capital            918.00        39.99
Audi Saradar Investment Bank    929.00        41.67
SICO Bahrain                977.00        48.99
Alistithmar Capital            953.20        45.36
Global Investment House        935.20        42.62
Deutsche Bank                969.00        47.77

Average                   947.70        44.52      

Saudi British Bank (SABB) reported a net profit of 655.74
million riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------------
YANSAB - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for
YANSAB in millions of riyals.

                                Q3 2013        %change

KSB Capital Group            769.20        76.53
EFG Hermes                707.00        62.26
HSBC                    710.00        62.95
Bakheet Investment Group        799.30        83.44
Global Investment House        650.00        49.18
Aljazira Capital            775.90        78.07
SICO Bahrain                807.00        85.21
Alistithmar Capital            778.10        78.58

Average                   749.56        72.03
                              
YANSAB reported a net profit of 435.73 million riyals in the
third quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
