FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates
Sections
Featured
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2013 / 6:23 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

20 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - AL RAJHI BANK - Following are
third-quarter net profit estimates for Al Rajhi Bank 
in millions of riyals.

                            Q3 2013   %change
                                      
 KSB Capital Group           2006.80      7.36
 Bakheet Investment Group    1974.00      5.60
 Beltone Financial           2169.00     16.03
 EFG Hermes                  2104.00     12.56
 Arqaam Capital              2007.00      7.37
 Audi Saradar Bank           2032.00      8.70
 HSBC                        2122.00     13.52
 SICO Bahrain                2127.00     13.79
 Alistithmar Capital         2025.00      8.33
 Global Investment House     2057.80     10.08
 Deutsche Bank               2211.00     18.28
                                              
                                      
 Average                     2075.96     11.06
    
Al Rajhi Bank reported a net profit of 1869.3 million riyals in
the third quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------------
ALMARAI - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for
Almarai           in millions of riyals.

                            Q3 2013   %change
                                      
 KSB Capital Group            481.20      6.94
 Morgan Stanley               486.00      8.01
 Beltone Financial            515.00     14.45
 EFG Hermes                   497.00     10.45
 HSBC                         507.00     12.67
 Arqaam Capital               425.00     -5.55
 Bakheet Investment Group     479.40      6.54
 Aljazira Capital             489.30      8.74
 SICO Bahrain                 486.00      8.01
 Alistithmar Capital          475.70      5.72
 JP Morgan                    476.00      5.79
 Audi Saradar Bank            482.00      7.12
                                              
 Average                      483.30      7.41
                                      
 
Almarai reported a net profit of 449.97 million riyals in the
third quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
AL KHODARI - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates
for Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari Sons Co           in
millions of riyals.

                           Q3 2013   %change
                                     
 Global Investment House      33.90     54.86
 Arqaam Capital               23.00      5.07
 
Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari Sons Co reported a net profit
of 21.89 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
AL TAYYAR TRAVEL GROUP - Following are third-quarter net profit
estimates for Al Tayyar Travel Group           in millions of
riyals.

                  Q3 2013   %change
                            
 Arqaam Capital     231.00     14.73
                            
                  
Al Tayyar Travel Group reported a net profit of 201.34 million
riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
--------------------------------------------------------------
BANQUE SAUDI FRANSI - Following are third-quarter net profit
estimates for Banque Saudi Fransi           in millions of
riyals.

                              Q3 2013  %change
                                       
                                       
 Bakheet Investment Group      727.50     9.97
 Beltone Financial             835.00    26.22
 EFG Hermes                    770.00    16.40
 Arqaam Capital                714.00     7.93
 Audi Saradar Bank             726.00     9.75
 HSBC                          767.00    15.94
 SICO Bahrain                  775.00    17.15
 Alistithmar Capital           750.10    13.39
 Global Investment House       755.00    14.13
 Deutsche Bank                 762.00    15.19
                                              
 Average                       758.16    14.61
    
Banque Saudi Fransi reported a net profit of 661.53 million
riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------
DAR AL ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO. - Following are
third-quarter net profit estimates for Dar Al Arkan Real Estate
Development Co.           in millions of riyals.

                           Q3 2013  %change
                                    
                                    
 EFG Hermes                 122.00   -44.77
 HSBC                       272.40    23.32
 Morgan Stanley             154.00   -30.28
 Aljazira Capital           207.00    -6.29
 SICO Bahrain               206.00    -6.74
 Arqaam Capital             217.00    -1.76
 JP Morgan                  189.00   -14.44
 Global Investment House    109.00   -50.65
                                           
 Average                    184.55   -16.45
                                    
                                      
Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. reported a net profit
of 220.89 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------------
ETIHAD ETISALAT (MOBILY) - Following are third-quarter net
profit estimates for Etihad Etisalat           (Mobily) in
millions of riyals.

                            Q3 2013   %change
                                      
 Bakheet Investment Group    1723.60    14.04
 KSB Capital Group           1660.10     9.84
 EFG Hermes                  1571.00     3.94
 Beltone Financial           1693.00    12.01
 SICO Bahrain                1684.00    11.42
 Aljazira Capital            1691.00    11.88
 HSBC                        1650.00     9.17
 Alistithmar Capital         1699.30    12.43
 Morgan Stanley              1584.00     4.80
 JP Morgan                   1600.00     5.86
 Audi Saradar Investment     1580.00     4.54
 Bank                                 
 Global Investment House     1620.00     7.18
                                             
 Average                     1646.33     8.93
                                      
 
                              
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) reported a net profit of 1511.41
million riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------
FAWAZ AL HOKAIR - Following are third-quarter net profit
estimates for Fawaz Abdulaziz Al Hokair Co.           in
millions of riyals.

                            Q3 2013   %change
                                      
 KSB Capital Group            281.30     11.43
 EFG Hermes                   330.00     30.73
 Arqaam Capital               275.00      8.94
 HSBC                         315.00     24.78
 Aljazira Capital             298.10     18.09
                                              
 Average                      299.88     18.79
                                      
                              
Fawaz Abdulaziz Al Hokair Co. reported a net profit of 252.44
million riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------
JARIR MARKETING - Following are third-quarter net profit
estimates for Jarir Marketing Co.           in millions of
riyals.

                           Q3 2013  %change
                                    
                                    
 KSB Capital Group          174.40     8.52
 HSBC                       181.00    12.63
 Beltone Financial          172.00     7.03
 EFG Hermes                 189.00    17.60
 Arqaam Capital             191.00    18.85
 Bakheet Investment Group   182.30    13.43
 Aljazira Capital           185.40    15.36
 SICO Bahrain               193.20    20.22
 Alistithmar Capital        182.00    13.25
                                           
 Average                    183.37    14.10
                                    
 
Jarir Marketing Co. reported a net profit of 160.71 million
riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------
RIYAD BANK - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates
for Riyad Bank           in millions of riyals.

                                Q3 2013  %change
                                         
                                         
 KSB Capital Group               883.60     5.19
 Beltone Financial              1066.00    26.90
 EFG Hermes                      953.00    13.45
 Arqaam Capital                  943.00    12.26
 Audi Saradar Investment Bank    940.00    11.90
 Alistithmar Capital             924.00    10.00
 SICO Bahrain                    956.00    13.81
 Global Investment House         975.00    16.07
 HSBC                            975.00    16.07
 Deutsche Bank                   958.00    14.04
                                                
 Average                         957.36    13.97
                         
Riyad Bank reported a net profit of 840.03 million riyals in the
third quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------
SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP - Following are third-quarter net profit
estimates for Samba Financial Group           in millions of
riyals.

                                  Q3 2013   %change
                                            
 Bakheet Investment Group          1203.20      3.76
 KSB Capital Group                 1223.60      5.52
 Beltone Financial                 1352.00     16.59
 EFG Hermes                        1160.00      0.03
 Arqaam Capital                    1150.00     -0.83
 Audi Saradar Investment Bank      1172.00      1.07
 HSBC                              1193.00      2.88
 SICO Bahrain                      1172.00      1.07
 Global Investment House           1194.40      3.00
 Deutsche Bank                     1172.00      1.07
                                                    
                                            
 Average                           1199.22      3.42
 
Samba Financial Group reported a net profit of 1159.61 million
riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------------
SAFCO - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for
Saudi Arabia Fertilizer Co.           (SAFCO) in millions of
riyals.

                                   Q3 2013   %change
                                             
 KSB Capital Group                   828.40    -27.90
 HSBC                                635.00    -44.73
 Beltone Financial                   692.00    -39.77
 EFG Hermes                          677.00    -41.08
 Bakheet Investment Group            935.00    -18.62
 Global Investment House             820.00    -28.63
 Audi Saradar Investment Bank        702.00    -38.90
 Aljazira Capital                    765.20    -33.40
 SICO Bahrain                        682.00    -40.64
 Alistithmar Capital                 610.90    -46.83
                                                     
 Average                             734.75    -36.05
 
Saudi Arabia Fertilizer Co. (SAFCO) reported a net profit of
1148.00 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING (MA'ADEN) - Following are third-quarter net
profit estimates for Saudi Arabian Mining Co.          
(Ma'aden) in millions of riyals.

                              Q3 2013   %change
                                        
 HSBC                           264.00    -15.15
 Aljazira Capital               186.70    -39.99
 Bakheet Investment Group       107.20    -65.54
                                                
 Average                        185.97    -40.23
 
Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma'aden) reported a net profit of
311.12 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORP (SABIC) - Following are
third-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Basic Industries
Corp.           (SABIC) in millions of riyals.

                                 Q3 2013   %change
                                           
 KSB Capital Group                6505.40      3.06
 HSBC                             6498.00      2.94
 EFG Hermes                       6347.00      0.55
 Global Investment House          6350.00      0.60
 Bakheet Investment Group         6439.00      2.01
 Audi Saradar Investment Bank     6204.00     -1.72
 Aljazira Capital                 6584.90      4.32
 SICO Bahrain                     6875.00      8.91
 Alistithmar Capital              6093.60     -3.47
                                                   
 Average                          6432.99      1.91
                                           
 
Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) reported a net profit of
6312.41 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI CEMENT - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates
for Saudi Cement           in millions of riyals.

                              Q3 2013   %change
                                        
 KSB Capital Group              237.80    13.53
 Bakheet Investment Group       227.40     8.57
 Beltone Financial              232.00    10.76
 EFG Hermes                     217.00     3.60
 Arqaam Capital                 223.00     6.47
 HSBC                           214.00     2.17
 Alistithmar Capital            223.60     6.75
 Aljazira Capital               211.59     1.02
 JP Morgan                      225.00     7.42
 Global Investment House        228.00     8.85
                                               
 Average                        223.94     6.92
    
Saudi Cement reported a net profit of 209.45 million riyals in
the third quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI ELECTRICITY CO - Following are third-quarter net profit
estimates for Saudi Electricity Co.           in millions of
riyals.

                      Q3 2013   %change
                                
 KSB Capital Group     3190.20    -10.95
 HSBC                  2930.00     -1.90
                              
Saudi Electricity Co. reported a net profit of 2875.39 million
riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI HOLLANDI BANK - Following are third-quarter net profit
estimates for Saudi Hollandi Bank           in millions of
riyals.

                           Q3 2013   %change
                                     
 Beltone Financial           400.00     26.10
 Alistithmar Capital         422.70     33.25
 EFG Hermes                  392.00     23.57
 Global Investment House     399.00     25.78
 Deutsche Bank               381.00     20.11
                                             
 Average                     398.94     25.76
                              
Saudi Hollandi Bank reported a net profit of 317.22 million
riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------
ZAIN SAUDI - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates
for (Zain) Saudi Mobile Telecommunications Company           in
millions of riyals.

                                Q3 2013   %change
                                          
 Beltone Financial               -247.00    49.90
 EFG Hermes                      -339.00    31.24
 JP Morgan                       -361.00    26.77
 HSBC                            -399.00    19.07
 Audi Saradar Investment Bank    -349.00    29.21
                                                 
 Average                         -339.00    31.24
                                          
 
Zain Saudi reported a net loss of 493.00 million riyals in the
third quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI TELECOM - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates
for Saudi Telecom Co.           in millions of riyals.

                                   Q3 2013   %change
                                             
 KSB Capital Group                  1864.70     -4.56
 EFG Hermes                         2344.00     19.97
 JP Morgan                          2200.00     12.60
 HSBC                               2165.00     10.81
 Aljazira Capital                   1816.00     -7.05
 Morgan Stanley                     2607.00     33.43
 SICO Bahrain                       2059.00      5.38
 Audi Saradar Investment Bank       1727.00    -11.61
 Global Investment House            2320.00     18.74
                                                     
 Average                            2122.52      8.64
                             
Saudi Telecom Co. reported a net profit of 1953.80 million
riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------------
SAVOLA GROUP - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates
for Savola Group           in millions of riyals.

                                 Q3 2013   %change
                                           
 KSB Capital Group                 488.20    20.48
 HSBC                              400.00    -1.29
 EFG Hermes                        447.00    10.31
 Bakheet Investment Group          374.10    -7.68
 Audi Saradar Investment Bank      415.00     2.41
 Arqaam Capital                    387.00    -4.50
                                                  
 Average                           418.55     3.29
                          
Savola Group reported a net profit of 405.22 million riyals in
the third quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------
SIPCHEM - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for
Saudi International Petrochemical Co.           (Sipchem) in
millions of riyals.

                            Q3 2013  %change
                                     
                                     
 EFG Hermes                  170.00     9.08
 HSBC                        168.00     7.80
 Aljazira Capital            198.60    27.44
 Global Investment House     189.00    21.28
 SICO Bahrain                187.00    19.99
                                            
 Average                     182.52    17.12
                                     
                              
Saudi International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem) reported a net
profit of 155.84 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------
SAUDI BRITISH BANK (SABB) - Following are third-quarter net
profit estimates for Saudi British Bank           (SABB) in
millions of riyals.

                                 Q3 2013   %change
                                           
 KSB Capital Group                 901.90    37.54
 Bakheet Investment Group          881.70    34.46
 Beltone Financial                1032.00    57.38
 EFG Hermes                        980.00    49.45
 Arqaam Capital                    918.00    39.99
 Audi Saradar Investment Bank      929.00    41.67
 SICO Bahrain                      977.00    48.99
 Alistithmar Capital               953.20    45.36
 Global Investment House           935.20    42.62
 Deutsche Bank                     969.00    47.77
                                                  
 Average                           947.70    44.52
 
Saudi British Bank (SABB) reported a net profit of 655.74
million riyals in the third quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------------
YANSAB - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for
YANSAB           in millions of riyals.

                                Q3 2013   %change
                                          
 KSB Capital Group                769.20     76.53
 EFG Hermes                       707.00     62.26
 HSBC                             710.00     62.95
 Bakheet Investment Group         799.30     83.44
 Global Investment House          650.00     49.18
 Aljazira Capital                 775.90     78.07
 SICO Bahrain                     807.00     85.21
 Alistithmar Capital              778.10     78.58
                                                  
 Average                          749.56     72.03
                              
YANSAB reported a net profit of 435.73 million riyals in the
third quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.