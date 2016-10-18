Saudi 30-yr bond price guidance at 235 bps/treasuries

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia gave price guidance for its planned three-tranche debut Eurobond on Tuesday.

Pricing guidance for the five-year tranche was in the 160 basis points over U.S. treasuries area; guidance for the ten-year tranche was in the 185bps over treasuries area and it was in the 235bps over treasuries area for the planned 30-year bond tranche.

Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan are the coordinators of the senior unsecured 144A / Reg S bond. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Dominic Evans)