10 months ago
Saudi 30-yr bond price guidance at 235 bps/treasuries
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 10 months ago

Saudi 30-yr bond price guidance at 235 bps/treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia gave price guidance for its planned three-tranche debut Eurobond on Tuesday.

Pricing guidance for the five-year tranche was in the 160 basis points over U.S. treasuries area; guidance for the ten-year tranche was in the 185bps over treasuries area and it was in the 235bps over treasuries area for the planned 30-year bond tranche.

Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan are the coordinators of the senior unsecured 144A / Reg S bond. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
