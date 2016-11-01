FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
Saudi bourse says to list multiple real estate funds before yr-end
November 1, 2016 / 7:15 AM / in 10 months

Saudi bourse says to list multiple real estate funds before yr-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market on Tuesday said it plans to list "multiple" exchange-listed real estate funds before the end of the year.

The Tadawul's statement follows regulations passed by the Capital Market Authority last month which paved the way for "real estate investment traded funds".

These would invest in residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural real estate, periodically distributing part of their income to holders of the fund.

The Tadawul will create an independent sector for these instruments, "where investors may buy and sell units of the fund via the same mechanism currently used for equities", it said in Tuesday's bourse statement. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)

