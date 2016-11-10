FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Saudi finance minister: very optimistic on 2016 budget gap
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 1:40 PM / 10 months ago

Saudi finance minister: very optimistic on 2016 budget gap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Thursday that he was optimistic about efforts to cut the government's budget deficit.

Asked by reporters if the deficit for this year, which is expected to be announced late next month along with the 2017 budget plan, would be lower than originally planned, Jadaan said it was too early to say but he was personally very optimistic.

Jadaan, speaking on the sidelines of an economic conference, also reiterated that the government intended to make all delayed payments to the private sector as soon as possible. Delayed payments are estimated to total a "significant amount of billions" of dollars, he said. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

