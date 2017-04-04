FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Saudi finance ministry mandates banks to arrange first international dollar sukuk
April 4, 2017 / 5:14 PM / 5 months ago

RPT-Saudi finance ministry mandates banks to arrange first international dollar sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

DOHA, April 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has mandated investment banks to arrange the kingdom's first international sukuk denominated in dollars, the finance ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement it had appointed a number of local and global banks to coordinate meetings with fixed-income investors that would start on Sunday after which the sukuk would be issued according to capital market conditions. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Tom Finn; editing by John Stonestreet)

