RPT-Saudi finance ministry mandates banks to arrange first international dollar sukuk

DOHA, April 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has mandated investment banks to arrange the kingdom's first international sukuk denominated in dollars, the finance ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement it had appointed a number of local and global banks to coordinate meetings with fixed-income investors that would start on Sunday after which the sukuk would be issued according to capital market conditions. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Tom Finn; editing by John Stonestreet)