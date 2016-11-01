New Saudi finmin says confident in economic vision despite challenges

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's newly-appointed finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Tuesday he had great confidence in the kingdom's economic vision despite all the challenges it faces.

"My confidence in God is great, and then the guardian (the king), at this blessed state's launch towards broader horizons of growth and financial, economic and social prosperity, in the framework of the kingdom's 2030 vision, despite all the challenges," he said in a statement on the ministry's website.

The former head of the stock market regulator, Jadaan was named finance minister by royal decree on Monday, replacing Ibrahim Alassaf, who had held the post since 1996. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)