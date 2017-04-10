FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia allows Fitch to conduct credit rating activities
April 10, 2017

Saudi Arabia allows Fitch to conduct credit rating activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch has obtained a licence to operate in Saudi Arabia, the country's capital markets regulator said on Monday, as the kingdom tries to bolster its debt market.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) said in a statement it has licenced Fitch Australia Pty Ltd to conduct credit rating activities in the country.

In late 2016, CMA approved a license for Standard & Poor's, which became the first foreign credit agency to obtain such permission.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, editing by Tom Arnold

