Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 net profit jumps on higher operating income
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 net profit jumps on higher operating income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi, the lender part-owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 22.2 percent jump in its fourth-quarter net profit citing higher operating income, it said in a bourse statement on Monday.

The kingdom's fifth-largest bank by market capitalisation said it made 808 million riyals ($215.5 million) in the three months ending December 31 compared with 661 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

The lender's 2012 net profit was 3 billion riyals compared to 2.9 billion riyals in 2011, the statement added. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
