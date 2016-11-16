FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Public Investment Fund says no plan to cut local equity holdings
#Financials
November 16, 2016 / 6:10 AM / in a year

Saudi's Public Investment Fund says no plan to cut local equity holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), the country’s main sovereign wealth fund, said it had no plan to sell stakes in local companies.

“Contrary to inaccurate media speculation this morning, the Public Investment Fund has no plan or intention to reduce its equity holdings in Saudi Arabia,” the PIF said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Wednesday.

Bloomberg quoted unnamed sources as saying on Tuesday that the PIF, which owns stakes in local companies worth tens of billions of dollars, was considering selling some of those shares.

Under economic reform plans announced this year, the government aims eventually to expand the PIF, founded in 1971 to finance development projects in the kingdom, from $160 billion to about $2 trillion and increase its investments abroad. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

