FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreign firms bid for Saudi Aramco's Fadhili gas project - sources
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 30, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Foreign firms bid for Saudi Aramco's Fadhili gas project - sources

Reem Shamseddine

3 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, July 30 (Reuters) - Foreign engineering firms have submitted bids to build a gas plant in eastern Saudi Arabia for state oil giant Saudi Aramco at an estimated cost of $5 billion to $6 billion, industry sources said.

Aramco’s decision to move ahead with the project at Fadhili is a sign that Saudi Arabia continues to make big investments that it views as key to its economic future, despite slowing or shelving some less vital projects as the plunge in oil prices since last year hurts state finances.

The new plant is to have a processing capacity of 2.5 billion standard cubic feet per day (scfd) of sour gas from the onshore Khursaniyah and offshore Hasbah fields.

South Korea’s Daelim Industrial, Hyundai Engineering and Construction and Britain’s Petrofac have bid for the project individually, the sources said.

In addition, three consortiums have been formed to bid: South Korea’s GS Engineering and Construction with Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas, Italy’s Saipem with Japan’s JGC, and South Korea’s Samsung Engineering together with Daewoo E&C.

The project is split into three construction packages for the gas processing unit, utilities and offsite facilities such as nitrogen, steam, power and water systems, and sulphur recovery. Some bidders are seeking only one package.

Aramco did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday. It said in its 2014 annual report, published in May this year, that the Fadhili gas plant “is on track to come onstream by 2019”.

It usually takes about two months to evaluate bids for such projects after they are submitted, industry sources said.

Fadhili, together with Aramco’s other gas projects in Wasit and Midyan, are slated to add more than 5 billion scfd of non-associated gas processing capacity, which will help the company meet soaring domestic demand for industrial use and electricity generation in the world’s largest oil exporter.

Gas production remains a top priority for Saudi Arabia as it wants to limit direct crude oil burning for electricity, thereby preserving its ability to increase oil exports. (Editing by Andrew Torchia and Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.